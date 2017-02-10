Train fault on North-South Line causes delay from Newton to Marina South Pier stations

Commuters in a packed train travelling from Braddell towards Raffles Place around 8.30am, on Feb 10, 2017.
Commuters in a packed train travelling from Braddell towards Raffles Place around 8.30am, on Feb 10, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A sign at Newton MRT station, seen at about 8.45am, informing commuters about the delay.
A sign at Newton MRT station, seen at about 8.45am, informing commuters about the delay.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A sign outside Newton MRT station, seen at about 8.45am, informing commuters of the free bus services due to the delay.
A sign outside Newton MRT station, seen at about 8.45am, informing commuters of the free bus services due to the delay.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - Train commuters on the North-South Line experienced delays in their journey on Friday (Feb 10) morning due to a train fault.

In a tweet sent out at 8.06am, SMRT told commuters who were travelling from Newton station to Marina South Pier station to add 30 minutes of travel time.

Free regular bus services are available from the affected stations, SMRT added.

At 8.27am, SMRT sent an update that the fault had been cleared and that trains were progressively returning to normal speed.

However, free regular bus services are still available between Newton and Raffles Place MRT stations, SMRT added.

