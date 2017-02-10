Train fault on North-South Line causes delay from Newton to Marina South Pier stations

SINGAPORE - Train commuters on the North-South Line experienced delays in their journey on Friday (Feb 10) morning due to a train fault.

In a tweet sent out at 8.06am, SMRT told commuters who were travelling from Newton station to Marina South Pier station to add 30 minutes of travel time.

Free regular bus services are available from the affected stations, SMRT added.

[NSL]:Due to a train fault,pls add 30mins travel time from Newton to MarinaSouthPier towards MarinaSouthPier.Trn service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 10, 2017

At 8.27am, SMRT sent an update that the fault had been cleared and that trains were progressively returning to normal speed.

[NSL]UPDATE:Fault cleared,trains are progressively returning to normal speed. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 10, 2017

However, free regular bus services are still available between Newton and Raffles Place MRT stations, SMRT added.