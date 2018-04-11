Train fault on North-East Line; no service between Outram and Potong Pasir stations

SINGAPORE - Train service from Outram to Potong Pasir stations in both directions on the North-East Line (NEL) was suspended on Wednesday morning (April 11) due to a train fault.

SBS Transit, which operates the NEL, first tweeted about the fault at Little India station at 7.35am.

It warned commuters to expect delays of about 15 minutes along the entire line. This was later revised to 30 minutes.

SBS Transit explained that trains are moving at a slower speed due to the fault. It added that free bridging bus rides have been made available at designated bus stops from Potong Pasir to Outram.

On Monday morning, commuters also faced delays on a west-bound strech of the East-West Line due to a track fault.

11/04, 7.55am: NEL delay - Due to train fault at LTI, no train svc frm Outram to Potong Pasir bth bound, free bus rides available frm OTP to PTP. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 10, 2018

7.58am: NEL delay - Due to train fault at Little India, trains are moving slower speed. Please add 30 minutes of travelling time between Punggol and HarbourFront. Free bus boarding are available from Outram Park to Potong Pasir stations. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 11, 2018

Have been in the train at Punggol station since 715am and announcement still claim saying its an additional 20 minutes delay! — Nur Diyana (@Diydee) April 10, 2018