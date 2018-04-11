Train fault on North-East Line; no service between Outram and Potong Pasir stations

SINGAPORE - Train service from Outram to Potong Pasir stations in both directions on the North-East Line (NEL) was suspended on Wednesday morning (April 11) due to a train fault.
SBS Transit, which operates the NEL, first tweeted about the fault at Little India station at 7.35am.
It warned commuters to expect delays of about 15 minutes along the entire line. This was later revised to 30 minutes.
SBS Transit explained that trains are moving at a slower speed due to the fault. It added that free bridging bus rides have been made available at designated bus stops from Potong Pasir to Outram.
On Monday morning, commuters also faced delays on a west-bound strech of the East-West Line due to a track fault.