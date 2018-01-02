Track signalling fault causes delay on East West Line on Tuesday morning

In a tweet at 5.49am, SMRT asked commuters to add 30 minutes train travel time between Changi Airport and Tanah Merah stations.
SINGAPORE - A track signalling fault led to a delay on the East West MRT Line on Tuesday morning (Jan 2).

In a tweet at 5.49am, train operator SMRT asked commuters to add 30 minutes train travel time between Changi Airport and Tanah Merah stations.

Free regular bus services were available between the two stations, it added.

In a tweet at 6.13am, it said that service was expected to resume at 6.20am.

However, at 6.29am it tweeted to ask commuters to add 20 minutes travel time to their journey.

"We are working to recover service," SMRT added.

Expo is the only station between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport.

At 7.17am, SMRT said the fault had been cleared and service was progressively being resumed.

