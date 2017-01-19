Track fault at Clementi causes delays on East-West Line

A train moving towards Jurong East MRT station.
PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
44 min ago
Updated
3 min ago
SINGAPORE - A track fault that occurred on the East-West Line on Thursday (Jan 19) morning caused delays from Joo Koon to Clementi stations towards Pasir Ris.

SMRT tweeted about the delay at 7.47am, warning of an additional 10 minutes travel time required from Joo Koon to Clementi stations towards Pasir Ris.

At 8.01am, SMRT sent an update that the track fault was at Clementi and the delay had been extended to 15 minutes. About 25 minutes later, it said to expect a delay of 20 minutes.

Commuters took to social media to complain about the delays.

