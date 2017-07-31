Tower Transit bus runs into taxi stand shelter opposite VivoCity, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A Tower Transit double decker bus ran into a taxi stand shelter opposite VivoCity on Monday (July 31) morning, after "the bus captain mistook the sheltered taxi stand for the bus stop", a Tower Transit spokesman said.

The eight passengers on board were unhurt and "safely transferred" to the next bus to continue their journey, he added.

The incident happened at about 7.20am on service 97 along Telok Blangah Road opposite VivoCity, where the taxi stand and bus stop are a short distance apart.

The upper deck windscreen of the bus was damaged in the accident, and the vehicle was towed back to Bulim Depot for repairs, the spokesman added.

In April this year, a SBS Transit double decker bus was severely damanged after running into the roof of a taxi stand shelter at Bishan MRT Station.

The Straits Times has contacted the Land Transport Authority for more information.