Stiffer penalties for PMD users caught riding on roads kick in; safe riding programme to start Feb 1

SINGAPORE - Stiffer penalties for personal mobility device (PMD) users caught riding on the roads came into effect on Monday (Jan 15), as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) prepares to roll out a Safe Riding Programme next month.

Those caught riding on local roads now face a fine of $300 for the first offence, $500 for the second offence and $800 for subsequent offences.

Those found riding on major roads face a $500 fine for first-time offenders, $800 for the second offence and $1,000 for subsequent offences.

Those found riding on expressways will be charged in court.

The fine was previously $100 for the first offence, $200 for the second offence and $500 for subsequent offences on all roads.

To encourage greater awareness of safe riding, LTA will be rolling out a Safe Riding Programme from Feb 1 at places such as schools, community clubs and foreign worker dormitories.

The 90-minute voluntary programme, to be conducted on a training circuit, will include both theory and practical components that will help participants better understand how to ride safely.



The programme will be mandatory for reckless riders once the Active Mobility Act comes into place, which is expected to happen later this year.

The LTA has also stepped up enforcement efforts against errant riders this year (2018).

When The Straits Times joined a joint enforcement operation by the LTA and the Traffic Police against errant riders along Loyang Drive on Monday, 10 PMD riders were stopped for riding on the roads and their devices impounded.

One user, Mr Murugan Gurusamy, had been stopped for riding his device across the road.

"I knew that riding on the road is an offence, but I didn't know I had to push it when crossing the road," said the 45-year-old quality inspector.

"I guess I will have to take the public bus to work for now."