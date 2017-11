SINGAPORE - An SMRT train hit a stationary train at Joo Koon MRT station platform around 8am on Wednesday morning.

Passengers who posted on social media said that a number of those on the moving train fell when the two trains made contact.

Around 20 passengers were said to be injured in the incident and were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

The incident caused delays on the East-West Line.

The Straits Times has reached out to SMRT for comment.