Lightning struck trackside equipment, not train that stalled at Bedok station: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Transport operator SMRT has refuted claims that a lightning strike hit a train as it approached Bedok station on Monday (Nov 20), which caused the westbound train to stall.

Instead, trackside equipment was affected by lightning, causing the disruption, SMRT said on Tuesday.

It added that the train driver who was admitted to hospital after the supposed “lightning incident” had also been on medical leave for two days over the weekend.

Following the incident, he was admitted for observation as a precautionary measure after reporting that he was feeling unwell.

“He has been assessed to be well and remains under observation,” said SMRT spokesman Patrick Nathan.

After investigations, “our engineers... confirmed that the train was not hit by lightning. Instead, lightning affected trackside equipment”, SMRT said in its statement.

“After the lightning incident, the train was immediately able to recover and move on its own power, moving passengers safely to Bedok station. At Bedok station, passengers alighted and the train was promptly withdrawn from service to allow for a thorough inspection by our engineers,” said Mr Nathan.

He added that it is safe for passengers to travel in trains during a lightning storm as trains are protected by a Faraday Cage.

“This is an enclosure formed by conductive material that blocks electric fields and electric currents, such as lightning strikes, from entering the trains. During lightning, the electric current will travel through the outside shell of the train and not into the cabin. It then travels through the wheels to the track.”