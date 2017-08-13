SMRT launches limited edition farecard to mark its 30th anniversary

SINGAPORE - Commuters can purchase a limited edition NETS FlashPay card from Tuesday (Aug 15), as part of SMRT's 30th anniversary celebrations.

With an SMRT train, bus and taxi as its key artwork, the cards will be sold at all Passenger Service Counters in SMRT train stations at $12, with $7 in stored value.

They can also be purchased online at www.flashpay.nets.com.sg, and at NETS FlashPay roadshows around Singapore.

The cards will also come with deals and offers from participating merchants such as Eu Yan Sang and Food Junction.

NETS chief executive officer Jeffrey Goh said: "This commemorative NETS FlashPay card marks our instrumental partnership with SMRT in Singapore's transit market."

From the sale of the commemorative farecards, SMRT will make a special donation to several of its adopted charities.

SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek said the card "reflects SMRT's continued commitment towards delivering better MRT, bus and taxi services for commuters in Singapore".

"The donations given by SMRT to our adopted charities during this anniversary year build on our commitment to improve mobility and build a more inclusive society," he said.

Other activities lined up to mark the company's anniversary include an open house at Bishan Depot in November, where the public can get a firsthand view of train maintenance facilities, and a series of exhibits, such as photos recounting SMRT's growth, at various MRT stations.

SMRT train services were launched on Nov 7, 1987, with just five stations along the North-South Line, between Toa Payoh and Yio Chu Kang.

The company has since expanded to providing other forms of transport, including buses, taxis and private hire vehicles.