SMRT commuters hit by third disruption on same day, this time on the NSL

SINGAPORE - Even as SMRT announced around 5pm Wednesday (Nov 15) that service on the East-West Line between Boon Lay and Tuas Link have resumed - albeit with slower trains - its North-South Line was hit by another glitch.

Commuters said trains have been moving slowly and stopping at each station for up to 15 minutes before moving again.

Business owner Manoj Kumar, 48, said he was at Dhoby Ghaut when the train stopped for around 15 minutes. It did the same at Somerset. At 5.40pm, he was still at Orchard station.

"People started walking out of the train," he said. "My wife took my son to Admiralty Park to play. Her phone is flat. She is waiting for me because she does not not how to drive back. And the train is not moving."

SMRT said in a Twitter post that there were "fewer trains serving the North-South Line this evening, please cater additional 15 minutes train travel time".

It has not said why there were fewer trains.

Earlier in the day, two trains collided at Joo Koon station, disrupting service between Boon Lay and Tuas Link stations for more than half a day.

On the same morning, what was believed to be a door-related glitch disrupted service on the Circle Line. It caused massive overcrowding at Bishan and Holland stations.

Even in the afternoon, commuters said service on the Circle Line had not reverted to normal, with doors remaining open at stations for longer than usual.