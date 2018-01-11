Singapore Motorshow: Audi launches on-demand car rental service

SINGAPORE - Audi Singapore has entered the short-term car rental market with Audi On Demand.

Speaking to the Straits Times on the sidelines of the Singapore Motorshow on Thursday (Jan11), Audi Singapore managing director Jeff Mannering said the concept has only been applied in four other cities - Hong Kong, China, San Francisco and Munich Airport.

Describing it as a way of reaching out to potential new customers, Mr Mannering said: "It's not a very strong business case in itself, but we see it as a great way of getting people to drive our cars."

He said the web-based service was replicated here last month and someone chanced upon it.

"He booked a TT for a few days, and ended up buying one," he said.

Ten models are lined for Audi on Demand here, with rates starting from $76 for a four-hour slot with the Audi A3 Sedan.

Audi is currently offering a 30 per cent discount.

The line-up includes popular SUVs and occasional "surprise models", which Mr Mannering said could be Audi's R8 supercar.

In San Francisco, Audi rents out the R8 for US$29 ($35) an hour.

The service has two other tiers: a concierge service which delivers and picks up the car, and a full chauffeured service.