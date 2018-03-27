Singapore Airlines eyeing potential third destination for ultra-long-range Airbus jet

NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - Singapore Airlines is eyeing a third route on which to deploy a new ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft it will receive in the second half of this year, besides the relaunch of non-stop flights to New York and Los Angeles.

When asked about plans for the new Airbus 350-900ULR - which SIA will be the first airline in the world to operate - the carrier's chief executive Goh Choon Phong said on Monday (March 26) that there is potentially one more destination that the carrier has "firm plans" for.

Mr Goh, who was speaking to reporters in North Charleston, South Carolina, however, declined to reveal which destination it could be.

He is in the United States to collect Boeing's latest Dreamliner variant, the 787-10, from the airplane maker's Dreamliner production facility in Charleston.

With the Airbus 350-900ULR - which SIA has ordered seven units of - the carrier will resume the 19-hour flights to New York and 14-hour trips to Los Angeles that it scrapped in 2013.

The flights, using the four-engine Airbus 340-500s, were started in 2004 with premium economy and business-class seats, but later changed to an all-business configuration.

However, the 2008 financial crisis, coupled with rising fuel prices, made the routes unsustainable.

Although United Airlines launched a Singapore-Los Angeles service last October, Mr Goh said SIA is undeterred by the competition in the route.

"We think that Los Angeles is a good market, and our customers continue to tell us that they would like to have direct flights to Los Angeles... It's part of competition, we are not afraid of it," Mr Goh added.

During a wide-ranging interview concerning the SIA group's strategy and market positioning, Mr Goh said that the coming financial year will see significantly more growth for parent carrier SIA.

He said that from 2011 till 2015/2016, SIA was not growing a lot, because of the transition period when planes were retrofitted with premium economy products, leading to a reduction in seat count for aircraft.

"At the same time, we were waiting for aircraft with the right capabilities, like fuel efficiency, for us to grow in a commercially viable manner.

"So when the A-350s and 787s were available, that's how you see that we are beginning to again get back to the growth phase for the parent carrier," Mr Goh added.

SIA received the first of its order of 49 Dreamliner Boeing 787-10 planes on Sunday. It has 46 more A350-900s on order, seven of which will be the ULR variant.

The carrier said it is looking towards developing new seats and features to win over customers.

It launched new cabin products for the Airbus 380 late last year, and new cabin products for the B787-10 will debut on Wednesday.

Now undergoing conceptualisation is a first-class offering for the Boeing 777-9, which SIA has a order for 20 units of. They are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year.

"We believe when we launch it, we will set an industry standard," Mr Goh said.