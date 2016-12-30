SBS Transit adds 40 more trips a week to North East Line during weekday morning peak hours

SINGAPORE - SBS Transit on Friday (Dec 30) announced that it will add 40 more trips a week to the North East Line during morning peak hours on weekdays, beginning on Jan 3.

One new train will be added to the schedule, taking the total number of trains in service from 7.30am to 9.30am to 30, SBS Transit said in a press release on Friday.

The waiting time for trains during that timeslot is currently between 2.5min and 3.2min.

With eight new trips added per weekday - excluding public holidays - the waiting time for trains will be decreased to between 2.25min and 3.2min.

"We will continue to monitor travel demand on the North East Line and will add more trips when required," said SBS Transit.