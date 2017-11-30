Rail operators required to inform commuters of delays exceeding 10 minutes

SINGAPORE - Train operators must tell commuters of any delays exceeding 10 minutes through train and station announcements as well as via mainstream and social media, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Nov 30).

The regulator outlined the requirement following Straits Times queries regarding complaints from commuters that operators had either been tardy or did not make announcements during recent rail disruptions.

"We have received feedback from commuters on rail operators' public announcements during service delays, and will be looking into this matter," an LTA spokesman said, without elaborating further.

The spokesman added that besides train and station announcements, operators are expected to provide information through other channels if delays worsen. These include mainstream media and social media like Twitter and Facebook.

Rail operator SMRT has taken flak on social media in recent months from commuters complaining that delays are not being announced.

This has led to the formation of online groups such as the The Alternate Transport Advisory & Singapore Magnificent Rescue Team (TATA SMRT) that allow people to share real-time updates on train disruptions and suggest alternative routes.

The most recent case was a train fault on the North-South Line during the morning rush hour on November 9. The Straits Times reported that commuters posted photos online of congested platforms at Admiralty, Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands and Yishun, complaining that there were no announcements of a delay.

SMRT said it is improving its travel app, SMRT-Connect, to give commuters more accurate information, especially during peak hours and service disruptions.

The information will include the number of trains that commuters may have to wait for before they can board. During delays, estimated train arrival timings will be calculated not just using "engineering down time", but also taking into account the crowd levels at stations.

Mr Patrick Nathan, SMRT's vice-president for corporate communications, said the firm is also piloting QR codes at stations to give commuters information on alternative bus options during a disruption.

"We recognise and understand the need to notify commuters of any incidents that may affect their travel experience," Mr Nathan said, adding that SMRT will alert commuters of delays longer than 10 minutes through various channels, including social media and at stations.

Operators SMRT and SBS Transit have to adhere to a code of practice on incident management that was instigated by the LTA in 2012.

This came after SMRT's dissemination of information to commuters during two massive breakdowns on the North-South Line in December 2011 was found to be lacking in timeliness and detail .