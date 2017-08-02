Users of power-assisted bikes must register vehicles from Aug 14

SINGAPORE - Users of power-assisted bicycles (PABs) will have to register the vehicles from Aug 14, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Aug 2).

Power-assisted bicycles look like conventional bicycles but are equipped with electric motors that assist in pedalling.

Users have until Jan 31, 2018, to get their bikes registered. However, power-assisted bikes with the LTA orange seal can still be registered after this deadline, as these bikes meet the tighter technical requirements that came into effect in February last year.

The registration of such bicycles aims to enhance enforcement against reckless riding and the use of non-compliant power-assisted bicycles. LTA said that the move will also improve the safety of other path and road users, particularly pedestrians.

Users who wish to register their power-assisted bicycles must be at least 16 and the bike must be approved and affixed with a valid LTA seal. Those without the seal can be sent to selected LTA authorised inspection centres (AICs) for inspection, approval and sealing.

Only bikes that meet the latest technical requirements will be sealed. The AIC will also register the bike when it is sealed. Users have to pay a $50 registration fee, on top of any other fees for the inspection, approval and affixing of the LTA seal.

Owners of bikes that already have valid LTA seals can register their vehicles online or go to any SingPost post office with the relevant documents and the seal number. The registration fee of S$50 will be waived if they register by Nov 30.

Owners have to fix the number plate bearing the assigned registration number to the rear of their bikes within three days of successful registration.

From Feb 1, 2018, people who keep or use unregistered power-assisted bicycles or bikes without a valid number plate on public roads or paths will be liable to a fine or jail term, or both.