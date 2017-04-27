One-way Sentosa Gateway Tunnel to ease congestion opens

SINGAPORE - A new 1.4km undersea road tunnel connecting Sentosa to the mainland opened on Thursday (April 27) morning.

The one-way Sentosa Gateway Tunnel will allow motorists leaving the resort island to connect directly to Lower Delta Road and Keppel Road.

It is expected to alleviate the current congestion at the busy traffic junctions at Sentosa Gateway, Telok Blangah Road, Kampong Bahru Road and Lower Delta Road, especially during the evening peak hours and on weekends.

The tunnel, which took nearly 10 years from concept to completion and cost $200 million to build, is only for cars and motorcycles.

The Land Transport Authority said previously that the tunnel was constructed close to the North East Line MRT tunnels and the West Coast Highway viaduct foundations, which resulted in a height constraint.

In the light of this, and for fire safety reasons, it is open only to cars and motorcycles. Buses and goods vehicles and any vehicles higher than 3.5m are not allowed and will have to use the existing surface roads.