North East Line train breaks down at Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE – A train on the North East Line broke down at Clarke Quay station towards Punggol at 6.20pm Thursday (Nov 16), the latest in a string of rail faults this week.

Operator SBS Transit pushed out a public alert that journey time will be extended by 10 minutes at 6.20pm, then sent out another tweet at 6.32pm that the additional time will be increased to 15 minutes. It is likely to be significantly longer because a 12-car push-out is underway.

This is when another six-car train is used to push the crippled train out of the way so that normal service can resume.

At 6.42pm, SBS Transit announced that there would be free buses available “at designated bus stops” between Outram Park and Farrer Park stations.

Commuters reported crowds swelling at Serangoon interchange, among other stations.

16/11, 6.32pm: Due to a train fault at Clarke Quay stn twds Punggol, additional travel time of 15mins is expected in both directions. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 16, 2017

16/11, 6.20pm: NEL svc is delayed due to a Train fault at Clarke Quay stn twds Punggol. Additional travel time of abt 10mins is expected in both directions — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 16, 2017

Looks like #NEL has some problem with trains today?

Harbourfront station is jammed pic.twitter.com/f0UTh7SjU1 — Chace Foo (@ChaceMao) November 16, 2017

Author Jimmy Chua, 33, said: “I usually drive, but because of the rain, I decided to take the train this evening.

“I started at Buangkok, and it took me 30 minutes to reach Hougang – one station away.”

Mr Chua said he decided to get out of the train at Hougang “to wait it out and to get a quick meal”. He said many others decided to leave the train there too.

The breakdown is the fourth in two days. On Wednesday, all three lines operated by SMRT experienced delays and disruptions.



The crowd outside Dhoby Ghaut MRT station just past 7pm on Nov 16, 2017. PHOTO: ST READER



Service on the East-West Line was tripped up by a two-train collision in Joo Koon station, the Circle Line was affected by what was believed to be a door-related fault. Later in the afternoon, journey time along the North-South Line took 40 minutes longer than usual because several trains were pulled out of service.

There were trains of the same model as the ones involved in the Joo Koon collision, which was caused by a signalling fault.

SMRT would not say how many trains have been pulled out.