Nine wheelchair-accessible SBS Transit bus services to be rolled out

SINGAPORE - Come Monday (Aug 21), all SBS Transit bus services will be wheelchair accessible. Currently, nine out of the 205 services operated by SBS Transit cannot take wheelchairs.

These nine services, which from next week will be able to service wheelchair users, are: Services 8, 23, 46, 81, 160, 170, 191, 401 and 655.

Mr Gan Juay Kiat, SBS Transit's chief executive, said this move opens up more destinations to wheelchair users.

"They will find it easier, more convenient and affordable to get around on public transport, be it to hospitals, schools, shopping malls, parks, places of interest," he said.

Mr Gan said that SBS Transit will continue working with the Land Transport Authority as they upgrade more infrastructure to make them barrier-free to enable wheelchair users to board at all bus stops and bus interchanges.

In July, SMRT had introduced four new wheelchair-accessible bus services, bringing their total number to 65. SMRT has 92 trunk, feeder and night bus services.