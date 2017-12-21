New Vehicular Emissions label for cars in showrooms from Jan 1

SINGAPORE - From next month, cars displayed in showrooms must bear a new Vehicular Emissions label, aimed at helping buyers make informed decisions.

The new label, issued by both the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA), will replace the existing Fuel Economy label.

This is in line with the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) - which comes into effect on Jan 1 and replaces the existing Carbon Emissions-Based Vehicular Scheme.

The new scheme assesses vehicles on four pollutants - hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter (PM) - in addition to carbon dioxide emissions. Rebates or surcharges for a vehicle will be determined by the worst-performing pollutant.

However, all vehicles registered between Jan 1 and June 30 will be exempted from the PM criterion, to give motor dealers more time to submit PM emissions information for assessment.

"The new Vehicular Emissions Label will display the emissions bands of the five pollutants, the resultant VES rebate or surcharge, and the fuel economy of the car," said the LTA and NEA in a media release on Thursday (Dec 21).

Consumers can use the Fuel Cost Calculator on the One.Motoring website - which will include the VES bands of car models approved for registration in Singapore on Jan 1 - to view and compare the VES bands and indicative fuel efficiency of various car models.