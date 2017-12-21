New red cycling paths open in Bedok; 13km bike network to open fully in January

SINGAPORE - Cycling around Bedok just became easier and safer with the opening on Thursday (Dec 21) of the first 5km of a planned 13km of bike paths.

The paths run along stretches of New Upper Changi Road, Bedok North Avenue 3, Bedok North Street 2, Chai Chee Road, and Sims Avenue East.

A further 8km of paths will open in January, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times.

"When the entire network is completed, it will feature additional bicycle crossings, bicycle parking boxes and wheeling ramps to make it safer and more conducive for cycling," the LTA spokesman added.

The new paths are painted red and modelled after those first used in Ang Mo Kio, the Government's test bed for new cycling infrastructure.

The LTA said the red cycling lanes are popular with residents as they are easily distinguishable from regular footpaths.

"The prominent hue of these cycling paths also help alert pedestrians to the presence of cyclists and personal mobility device users," it added.

Construction of the cycling network started in the middle of 2015.

Bedok is set to become the ninth cycling town next year, joining the likes of Jurong Lake District, Punggol and Pasir Ris.

The Government's plan is to construct cycle paths in all 26 Housing Board towns by 2030, contributing to an islandwide network of 700km.

The network, which includes the park connectors, is now more than 400km.