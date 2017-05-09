LTA trials flashing pavements at pedestrian crossings

SINGAPORE - For a generation that is perpetually looking down at their mobile phones, new LED strips embedded in the pavement of two pedestrian crossings here will be a boon.

The LED strips are at the junction of Buyong Road and Orchard Road, near the Istana; and the Victoria Street crossing outside Bugis Junction.

They were switched on on Tuesday, and will be tested for six months before the Land Transport Authority decides whether to roll them out to other crossings.

The LEDs - visible in bright daylight - will go from steady green, flashing green to steady red, mimicking the sequence of the traditional Walking and Standing Man signs at pedestrian crossings.

The LTA said it picked the first two locations because they are near popular amenities "frequented by a high volume of pedestrians across different demographics, such as youth and elderly pedestrians".

The authority said the trial will allow it to gauge whether they are suitable for Singapore's climate.

It will be seeking the public's opinion on their effectiveness.