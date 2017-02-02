LTA impounds e-scooter after user caught riding with child on road

SINGAPORE - A woman who rode a personal mobility device (PMD) with her child on the road has had it impounded.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared the incident on its Facebook and Twitter pages on Thursday (Feb 2).

Active Mobility Enforcement Officers spotted the errant rider at Edgefield Plains during their routine enforcement operations. LTA did not say when the incident took place.

Noting that the rider's actions had endangered herself and her child, LTA added: "We would like to remind all e-scooter riders that it is an offence to ride PMDs on the road, and only bicycles and LTA-approved power assisted bicycles are allowed."

"We will take enforcement action against any rider found breaking the law."