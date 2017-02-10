'Loud boom' on Sengkang LRT East Loop not explosion but power outage, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - The "loud boom" heard by residents along the Sengkang LRT system on Friday (Feb 10) night was not an explosion but a power outage, The Straits Times understands.

ST understands that no one was hurt in the outage.

Eyewitness Haziq Rahmat Ali, a 20-year-old student, told ST on Friday that he was in his room at 8.10pm when there was "a huge flash of light", followed by a loud boom.

"I thought it was lightning," said Mr Haziq, who lives at Block 123B, Rivervale Drive, adding that the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police arrived soon after.

According to Mr Haziq, an LRT train that had just left Bakau MRT station was stuck and commuters had to evacuate on foot.

SBS Transit said in a tweet at 9.10pm that there was no service on the Sengkang LRT East Loop due to a power fault.

10/02, 9.10pm: No svc on Sengkang LRT East Loop due to a power fault. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) February 10, 2017

Commuters had heard a loud sound near the Bakau station around 8pm, media reports had earlier said, with some mistaking it for an explosion.

Bakau LRT. Idk fam, heard a loud BANG followed by a flash of light pic.twitter.com/cpu0y4e3iU — haziq (@HaziqRA) February 10, 2017