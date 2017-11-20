Lightning strikes MRT train, injury suspected

SINGAPORE - An MRT train on the East-West Line was struck by lightning a little past 4pm on Monday (Nov 20), resulting in journey times between Tanah Merah and Paya Lebar to be delayed for at least 10 minutes.

The Straits Times understands that the affected train has been withdrawn from service, and there may have been at least one injury arising from the lightning strike. The Singapore Civil Defence Force has sent an ambulance to Tanah Merah station.

Trains on surface lines are occasionally struck by lightning, but operator SMRT has said that occupants are protected and are unlikely to be injured in such an event.

On May 11, 2016, an SMRT train on the North-South Line was crippled by lightning just before 4pm, disrupting southbound services from Yishun to Yio Chu Kang stations.

The National Environment Agency had forecast thundery showers over northern, eastern and central Singapore in the late afternoon earlier in the day, at 2pm.

An hour before the lightning incident on Monday, an alarm went off at Clementi station on the East-West Line.

When The Straits Times arrived at the station, about a dozen policemen and SMRT employees were seen checking an electrical box near the Emergency Stop Plunger switch. It is not known who tripped the alarm, but police and SMRT are investigating the incident.