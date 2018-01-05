Heavy Singapore-bound traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to slowness in automated clearance system: ICA

SINGAPORE - Motorists entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday morning (Jan 5) were met with heavy traffic, with queues stretching for over two hours.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at 10.30am that the traffic had built up quickly due to the morning peak period, "coupled with intermittent slowness of our automated immigration clearance system".

The authority added that the system is now operating normally and the clearance system at other checkpoints is not affected.

"ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers," it said, adding that travellers should check the One Motoring website for updates on the traffic situation before embarking on their journey.

ICA first warned travellers about the traffic conditions in a Facebook post at 8.15am.

"Woodlands checkpoint is currently experiencing heavy traffic. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring website before embarking on their journey," the post said.

In another Facebook post an hour later, ICA said that traffic at the Woodlands Checkpoint remains heavy.

The authority said that this coincides with the morning peak period and it has deployed more resources to manage the situation.

"Motorists are advised to maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on site. Travellers may wish to postpone non-essential travel," the post said.

Many netizens took to social media to post photos of the snaking queues, including Facebook user Joanna Shuck who showed several passengers alighting from their bus to walk to the checkpoint.

A few also noted that cars have since been directed to the immigration clearance lane for lorries.



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ONEMOTORING.COM.SG



The Straits Times has contacted ICA for more information.