Foreign vehicles entering S'pore via Tuas or Woodlands to pay new like-for-like road charge

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority said Monday (Jan 16) that all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) of $6.40 per entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint from Feb 15.

The new charge mirrors Malaysia's Road Charge of RM20 ($6.40) per entry for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor, which was implemented on Nov 1, 2016.

The road charge will be collected together with the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), toll charges and fixed Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees upon departure at the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint.

Signs have been put up to remind motorists to pay the applicable charges by inserting their Autopass Card or CashCard into card readers atimmigration booths.

The LTA has imposed stiffer penalties on motorists who evade payment of tolls, fees and charges since Aug 1, 2016.

First-time offenders are liable to pay a composition sum of $50, while repeat offenders will have to pay $100. Motorists who do not pay the composition sum may be charged in court and are liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding S$1,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months for the first offence.