Fire flaw that affected 1,000 Honda cars in Singapore has been fixed, says Uber

SINGAPORE - American ride-hailing giant Uber claims it has fixed all 1,000 Honda cars affected by a flaw that could make them more prone to fires.

"We can confirm that all affected Vezels have been fixed," its spokesman Leigh Wong, told The Straits Times on Friday (Aug 4).

The scandal-riddled tech start-up is in the news for renting out 1,000 Honda Vezels to private-hire drivers in Singapore although the model was affected by a fire-related recall. Private-hire drivers are like taxi-drivers, but they do not have to abide by many regulations governing cabbies.

The recall was initiated in April 2016, and relates to an inadequate electrical capacitor in the car's stop-start mechanism, which switches off the engine when the car is waiting at traffic lights or kept stationary to save fuel, and restarts it when the driver steps on the accelerator.

The Straits Times understands a large proportion of Uber's Honda Vezel fleet came from Sunrita, a parallel importer the ride-hailing firm is embroiled in a legal tussle with over late delivery of cars.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Uber's senior management came to know of the flaw and recommended that the vehicles be taken back from drivers to avoid "unnecessary risk". But its Singapore general manager Warren Tseng said in an email that the plan would cost the company about S$1.4 million in driver wages, rental fees and parking costs.

When asked to elaborate, Uber's Mr Wong said: "As soon as we learned of a Honda Vezel from the Lion City Rental (LCR) fleet catching fire, we took swift action to fix the problem, in close coordination with Singapore's Land Transport Authority as well as technical experts," he said.

"But we acknowledge we could have done more - and we have done so. We've introduced robust protocols and hired three dedicated experts in-house at LCR whose sole job is to ensure we are fully responsive to safety recalls.

"Since the beginning of the year, we've proactively responded to six vehicle recalls and will continue to do so to protect the safety of everyone who uses Uber."

Mr Wong would not say what the six other recalls were, but redirected The Straits Times to a Land Transport Authority web page, which listed 27 recalls in the past six months.

Honda's authorised agent Kah Motor said this is one reason why it imports only models which are deemed export-ready by Honda.

While its cars are also fitted with the stop-start feature, its flaw had been fixed before the vehicles left for Singapore. Hence they are not part of the recall campaign.

In Singapore, car dealers are allowed to carry on selling a model even though it is under recall as long as the retailer takes steps to fix the flaw in a timely fashion.

Some parallel importers of the Vezel - the most popular unauthorised car here - have advised owners to deactivate the stop-start function while waiting for replacement for the defective part. That was what Uber recommended its drivers do.

In January this year (2017), an Uber Vezel burst into flames. According to the Wall Street Journal, the driver escaped injury.

The LTA is currently checking on the matter, and was unable to verify the number of affected cars that have been fixed.