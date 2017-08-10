Driver still missing after car driven into swimming pool in Sembawang condo 2 days ago

SINGAPORE - A driver who drove a car into a condominium swimming pool on Tuesday (Aug 8) is still missing, after he hurriedly left the scene following the mishap.

The accident happened at SkyPark Residences, an executive condominium in Sembawang Crescent, at about 9pm. The police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.22pm.

Photos show the front of the car - up to its front tyres - dipped in the pool.

Eyewitnesses told The Straits Times a woman who claimed to be the passenger in the car was seen making several phone calls. She told residents who approached her that the male driver had left to get help, although he was not seen for the rest of the night.

The Straits Times understands that the driver is not in police custody.

A resident in SkyPark Residences, who wishes to be known only as Mr Liu, said it was drizzling that night. The 45-year-old IT manager said: "The driver may have lost his bearings. It is very fortunate that no kids were playing in the pool that night because of the weather.

"The dashboard lights and radio were also still turned on. We were very careful to not touch the car in case it slid further into the water."

He added that many of the residents found the situation amusing, and that they had shared photos and Facebook posts of the scene throughout the night.

The car was towed out of the pool by a truck at about 1am on Wednesday.

Police have categorised the incident as a case of rash act. Investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the management of SkyPark Residences for more information.