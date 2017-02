SINGAPORE - Commuters were affected by delays along a west-bound stretch of the East-West Line during morning peak hour on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Operator SMRT first tweeted at 8.12am to warn of an additional 15 minutes of travel time from Jurong East to Joo Koon stations.

This was later revised to 25 minutes.

[EWL]: Due to a track work, pls add 15 mins travel time from #JurongEast to #JooKoon towards #JooKoon. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 7, 2017

[EWL]UPDATE:Pls add 25 mins travel time from #JurongEast towards #JooKoon,due to a track work at #JooKoon. Train svc is still available — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 7, 2017

SMRT said the delay was due to track work ongoing near Joo Koon station.

Several commuters complained on social media of being stuck on trains.

@SMRT_Singapore just update you if you don't even know what happen. The platform A at Joo Koon is having problem.. — mi3jason (@mi3jason) February 6, 2017

Lol, super happy to be staring at factories between Jookoon & Pioneer for the last 10 mins #mmdap https://t.co/61Um19YPxu — Jumari (@superrojak) February 7, 2017

@SMRT_Singapore is >15 mins. I have been stuck between lakeside to before joo koon since 7:50am. And why have track work at peak hour? — Vvampilicious (@Vvampilicious) February 7, 2017