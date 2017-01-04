Delays on East-West Line due to track fault

SINGAPORE - A track fault caused delays for up to an hour on the East-West Line during morning rush hour on Wednesday (Jan 4).
The east-bound stretch from Boon Lay to Clementi stations was affected, train operator SMRT first said in a tweet at 7.47am.
It warned commuters to expect an additional 10 minutes travelling time, which it later revised to 15 minutes.
In an update at 8.03am, SMRT also revealed that the fault was near Clementi station and that trains were running slower as a result.
SMRT announced at 8.36am that the fault had been cleared.https://twitter.com/IRAcious/status/816438519983837184
Amidst the delays, SMRT staff earned praise from several Twitter users for coming to the aid of a commuter who allegedly fainted at Jurong East station.
User @HamzahKent said in his tweet: "Saw a passenger fainted in MRT at Jurong East. Kudos to the staff & members of the public who helped him."
The East-West Line's last major snag was on the morning of Dec 23 last year, when a track fault at Eunos station caused delays for more than two hours.