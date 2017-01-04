Delays on East-West Line due to track fault

SINGAPORE - A track fault caused delays for up to an hour on the East-West Line during morning rush hour on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The east-bound stretch from Boon Lay to Clementi stations was affected, train operator SMRT first said in a tweet at 7.47am.

It warned commuters to expect an additional 10 minutes travelling time, which it later revised to 15 minutes.

[EWL]UPDATE: Pls expect 15mins travel time fr #BoonLay to #Clementi towards #PasirRis due to track fault. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 4, 2017

In an update at 8.03am, SMRT also revealed that the fault was near Clementi station and that trains were running slower as a result.

[EWL]UPDATE: Trains are running slower due to track fault near #Clementi. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 4, 2017

SMRT announced at 8.36am that the fault had been cleared.

What the heck 2 days of taking the MRT and 2 days of faults - between Jurong East and Clementi today?! — Tan Hong Kai (@hongkai14) January 3, 2017

how ridiculous? its been 10 mins and i haven't reach clementi mrt station yet😑 — - (@19ninetyxfour) January 3, 2017

Can't get into three trains at Jurong East. — rosh. (@rshnlsr) January 3, 2017

Amidst the delays, SMRT staff earned praise from several Twitter users for coming to the aid of a commuter who allegedly fainted at Jurong East station.

User @HamzahKent said in his tweet: "Saw a passenger fainted in MRT at Jurong East. Kudos to the staff & members of the public who helped him."

Saw a passenger fainted in MRT at Jurong East. Kudos to the staff & members of the public who helped him. — Hamzah Kent (@HamzahKent) January 3, 2017

Oh my goodness. Someone just fainted at the mrt platform and vomited. Luckily there's a few of SMRT staff. 😰😰 — yannie.A هارياني على (@yannieA) January 3, 2017

The East-West Line's last major snag was on the morning of Dec 23 last year, when a track fault at Eunos station caused delays for more than two hours.