Delay on entire Downtown Line towards Chinatown due to signalling fault

SINGAPORE - Train services on the Downtown Line (DTL) between Bukit Panjang and Chinatown stations were delayed during the morning peak hour on Wednesday (May 3) due to a signalling fault.

In a post on Twitter at around 7.45am, SBS Transit, the line's operator, said commuters can expect an additional 10 minutes' travel time.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

DTL svc betwn DT01 BKP & DT19 CNT is delayed due to a signalling fault. Add’l travel time of up to 10 minutes may be expected. We are sorry — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) May 2, 2017

Train services on the DTL suffered a two-hour delay in October 2016 due to a platform screen door fault which occurred at the Sixth Avenue station. An investigation revealed that a loose bolt had caused a platform screen door to become dislodged from its frame, causing the unhinged door to come into contact with the side of an approaching train.

The DTL, Singapore's fifth Mass Rapid Transit line, is opening in three stages. DTL 1 and DTL 2 opened in 2013 and 2015 respectively. DTL 3 is expected to open by the end of 2017.