Couple caught tossing oBikes into drain turn themselves in to police

SINGAPORE - The couple caught on camera tossing oBikes into a drain have turned themselves in to the police, The Straits Times has learnt.

The man and woman were seen in a viral video circulating from Tuesday (Nov 21) pushing at least two bicycles into a drain by a flight of stairs.

Lianhe Wanbao said in a report on Saturday (Nov 25) that they had in fact wheeled in three bicycles instead of just two.

The pair turned themselves in on Friday (Nov 24) morning at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre and are currently assisting in investigations, ST understands.

Police told ST on Saturday that a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are currently assisting in investigations.

If found guilty of mischief, they can be jailed for up to a year and/or fined.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Sunday (Nov 19), between 4pm and 5pm, along Lower Delta Road.

Local start-up oBike told ST on Tuesday that it had filed a police report over the matter.

After footage of the incident was posted online, it went viral quickly, with debate in the comments section.

Some slammed the couple while others derided the clutter shared bicycles cause.

oBike, which officially launched in Singapore in April and later expanded to other countries, such as Malaysia and Australia, has filed five police reports so far this year on vandalism and abuse cases.