Signalling fault causes delay on North-South Line early Friday morning, hours after Thursday evening's disruption

SINGAPORE - Commuters were hit by another round of train delays early Friday (Aug 18) morning following a two-hour delay during the evening peak hour the day before.

At 6.30am, SMRT tweeted that an additional 45 minutes travelling time was needed between Marina South Pier and Sembawang on the North-South Line due to a signalling fault.

It later advised commuters to take other MRT lines or seek alternative transport towards the city area.

Meanwhile, SBS Transit tweeted at 6.25am that there was no service on the Downtown Line due to a signalling fault. It later said at 7am that service has resumed but to expect additional travelling time.

Commuters travelling on the North-South Line on Thursday were stranded after a signalling fault on the 30-year-old line caused delays for two hours during the evening peak period.

At 6.18pm, SMRT first cautioned commuters to expect an additional 20 minutes' travelling time between the Yishun and Marina South Pier stations, due to a fault with the new signalling system near Ang Mo Kio.



The crowd at Ang Mo Kio MRT station on Friday morning. ST PHOTO: FABIAN KOH



Nearly half an hour later, the additional travelling time was updated to 25 minutes. This was further increased to 40 minutes at 7pm. Train services were back to normal at 8.15pm.

Though Thursday evening's delays were said to be on the 16-station stretch between Yishun and Marina South Pier, commuters complained of delays affecting the entire 44km-long rail line.



Commuters in a crowded train on the North-South Line on Friday morning. ST PHOTO: FABIAN KOH



SMRT said a signalling unit along the tracks near Ang Mo Kio experienced a fault at about 5.35pm, affecting signalling communication to trains. "A joint team of engineers are working to rectify the signalling fault on the North-South Line," it later said, and advised commuters to travel on other lines or make alternative transport arrangements.

SMRT apologised for the "difficult evening for affected commuters". It said: "Our engineers continue to closely monitor the system for the rest of the night, and investigation works will continue after service hours."