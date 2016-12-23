ComfortDelGro Taxi sets up hardship fund to assist cabbies in need

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro cabbies facing financial hardship will soon be able to seek help directly from the company from a fund to be launched on Christmas Day on Sunday (Dec 25).

On that day, ComfortDelGro Taxi will donate 50 cents for every completed booking job on Sunday (Dec 25). It expects to raise at least $50,000 through that and plans to explore other fundraising activities in future.

Called the Cabby Hardship Fund, it will offer financial aid to ComfortDelGro Taxi cabbies and their immediate family members in the event of death, total and permanent incapacity, as well as serious chronic medical conditions. It is the company's first such fund.

A committee, managed by the company's management staff and taxi driver representatives, will assess requests for aid and disburse funds on a case-by-case basis.

Cab drivers can send their requests to the company's driver relations officers, either in writing or in person.

Said ComfortDelGro Taxi's chief executive officer Yang Ban Seng: "Our cabbies are our valued partners, and their welfare is our priority. There are instances in which they need a helping hand to tide them over financial difficulties as a result of sudden losses or unexpected medical conditions. That is the purpose of the Cabby Hardship Fund."