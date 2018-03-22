Changi Airport bags best airport title for 6th year running in Skytrax survey

Changi Airport has been named the world's best airport, for the sixth consecutive year, by more than 13 million travellers who took part in a global survey.

It is the first time since the awards started in 1999 that any airport has achieved this, according to London-based research firm Skytrax which was behind the ranking.

Changi Airport clinched the top spot this year ahead of South Korea's Incheon International Airport, which took second prize, and Tokyo's Haneda airport, which came in third. The Singapore airport also topped the list for best leisure amenities.

The winners were announced at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Stockholm, Sweden, last night.

The 2018 Awards are based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires that were completed by airport customers of over 100 nationalities between August last year and last month.

More than 500 airports were ranked in the survey, which asked travellers to evaluate their experiences across different aspects of operations from check-in and transfers to shopping, security and immigration processes.

Chief executive officer of Changi Airport Group Lee Seow Hiang said of the consecutive wins: "It is a significant achievement for Changi Airport and spurs us to continue to deliver the best passenger experience for all who travel through Changi Airport."

He also paid tribute to the more than 50,000 people who work at the airport.

Mr Lee said: "We thank our passengers and partners alike for their continued support and confidence in us."

Chief executive officer of Skytrax Edward Plaisted, said that to be voted the world's best airport for the sixth consecutive year is a "fabulous achievement".

He added: "Changi Airport is very focused on making the airport experience comfortable and convenient, and continues to innovate with new product and service features."