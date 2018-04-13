Changi Airport Group awards architectural and engineering contracts for Terminal 5

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group (CAG) has selected the firms that will provide architectural design and engineering consultancy services for the development of Terminal 5 (T5).

In a release on Friday (April 13), it announced that KPF (Singapore), in partnership with Heatherwick Studio and Architects 61 Private Limited, would provide architectural design services.

Arup Singapore, Mott MacDonald Singapore and Surbana Jurong Consultants will handle the engineering works; while DP Architects will provide design services for commercial spaces within the terminal.

The firms will provide full consultancy services for the design of the key structures including the main terminal building, satellite terminal building and ground transportation centre.

T5 which is slated to open around 2030 will eventually be larger than T1, T2 an T3 combined.

A separate master civil engineering contract has also been awarded for the design of infrastructure at the landside and airside areas outside the T5 buildings.

These include taxiways, aircraft parking stands, roadways and drainage systems, as well as the connections for utilities such as power, water, gas, fuel and telecommunications to the T5 buildings.

The task has been given to Arup Singapore, Mott MacDonald, Surbana Jurong Consultants and Changi Airport Planners and Engineers.

Mr Yam Kum Weng, CAG's executive vice-president for airport development, said: "Today's award of the contracts comes after months of in-depth discussions with each of the shortlisted firms."

With the appointments of the firms, CAG said it will now embark on the full design journey for the T5 project.

The terminal is part of the larger Changi East development project that includes a three-runway system, as well as the development of cargo complexes and other supporting aviation and ground transport infrastructure.

The project will provide Changi Airport with additional capacity of up to 50 million passenger movements per annum in its initial phase and 100 more aircraft stands.