Camera sensors to keep an eye on buses' blind spots in new trial

SINGAPORE - Bus captains will have an extra pair of 'eyes' to look out for cyclists and pedestrians in their blind spots, and to warn them to take preventive action.

As part of a six-month trial, 20 public buses have been fitted with smart camera sensors which can analyse and detect objects at the front and sides of the vehicles.

They are linked to a display panel on the bus driver's dashboard, which gives different audio and visual warnings based on how close the pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclist may be.

The system, called the Integrated Smart Advance Warning Unit (I-SAW-U), was announced on Monday (April 16) and is being jointly developed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Technologies Kinetics (ST Kinetics).

The system will be evaluated before authorities decide whether to extend it to more of the island's fleet of over 5,000 buses.

All four bus operators - SBS Transit, SMRT, Go-Ahead Singapore and Tower Transit Singapore - will take part in the pilot.

An LTA spokesman said: "LTA will review the results of the trial before deciding on the next course of action."