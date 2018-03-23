Bukit Panjang LRT to close for 11 Sundays for maintenance works starting April 15

The maintenance works on the Bukit Panjang LRT network include the replacement of sections of the power rail as well as the replacement of track switch components.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
(Standing left to right) Chua Chong Kheng (LTA deputy chief executive, infrastructure and development), Lee Ling Wee (CEO, SMRT Trains), Seah Moon Ming (Chairman, SMRT), Minister Khaw, Joanna Tuson (Director, Bombardier (Singapore)), Desmond Kuek (SM
ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
SINGAPORE - The Bukit Panjang LRT network will be closed every Sunday for 11 weeks, starting April 15, as part of maintenance works aimed to improving the reliability of the beleaguered system.

Rail operator SMRT announced this during a press conference on Friday (March 23), adding that 30 shuttle buses, running parallel to the LRT network, will be deployed during this time to provide commuters with additional transport options.

The works include the replacement of sections of the power rail as well as the replacement of track switch components.

"More intensive maintenance works, such as the replacement of sections of the power rails, are not possible with the short two to three-hour engineering window between services," said Mr Roger Lim, SMRT's Circle Line and Bukit Panjang LRT vice-president.

"Closing the network on Sundays will improve the productivity of our maintenance teams, and allow these works to be completed sooner."

These works are separate from the renewal works for the LRT system that will be undertaken by supplier Bombardier, beginning in the second quarter of next year.

A contract for these renewal works - expected to be completed by 2024 - was signed on Friday between the Land Transport Authority and Bombardier.

 
 
