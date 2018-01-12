Bukit Panjang LRT down due to track fault

SINGAPORE - The Bukit Panjang LRT has broken down again due to a track fault.

Transport operator SMRT said on Twitter at around 2.30pm that free regular and bridging bus services are available at the 14 affected stations.

The 18-year-old Bukit Panjang LRT has been saddled with reliability issues in recent years, partly as it has to contend with undulating terrain and sharp turns. It is Singapore's third-oldest line after the North-South and East-West MRT lines.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said last year that the system was built as an "after-thought" and due to "political pressure". Mr Khaw also said the 7.8km line was designed in a "masochistic manner", and likened the ride to a "roller coaster".

The Land Transport Authority said in December that it would be awarding a contract in early 2018 for the replacement and renewal of other major components and systems of the Bukit Panjang LRT.

On Sept 9 last year, broken rail support brackets on the Bukit Panjang LRT resulted in train service on the entire line being unavailable for about five hours.