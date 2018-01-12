Bukit Panjang LRT down due to track fault

SMRT staff inspect the train tracks at Bukit Panjang LRT Station, on Jan 12, 2018.
SMRT staff inspect the train tracks at Bukit Panjang LRT Station, on Jan 12, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Bukit Panjang LRT Station was closed due to the service disruption.
Bukit Panjang LRT Station was closed due to the service disruption.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Staff members inspecting the lines from Bukit Panjang Station to Petir Station.
Staff members inspecting the lines from Bukit Panjang Station to Petir Station.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
58 sec ago
Senior Transport Correspondent
christan@sph.com.sg
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Bukit Panjang LRT has broken down again due to a track fault.

Transport operator SMRT said on Twitter at around 2.30pm that free regular and bridging bus services are available at the 14 affected stations.

The 18-year-old Bukit Panjang LRT has been saddled with reliability issues in recent years, partly as it has to contend with undulating terrain and sharp turns. It is Singapore's third-oldest line after the North-South and East-West MRT lines.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said last year that the system was built as an "after-thought" and due to "political pressure". Mr Khaw also said the 7.8km line was designed in a "masochistic manner", and likened the ride to a "roller coaster".

The Land Transport Authority said in December that it would be awarding a contract in early 2018 for the replacement and renewal of other major components and systems of the Bukit Panjang LRT.

On Sept 9 last year, broken rail support brackets on the Bukit Panjang LRT resulted in train service on the entire line being unavailable for about five hours.

 
