6 new members appointed to board of Land Transport Authority

SINGAPORE - Six new members have joined the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) board, said the Ministry of Transport on Thursday (Aug 31).

The six are:

Berita Harian editor Mohd Sa'at Abdul Rahman;

Singapore Press Holdings' head of media strategy and analytics Fiona Chan Su-Min;

DSO National Laboratories CEO Cheong Chee Hoo;

Singapore Institute of Technology president Tan Thiam Soon;

Allen & Gledhill LLP partner Edwin Tong;

National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary Melvin Yong.

They will join eight returning members, including LTA chairman Alan Chan, for a three-year term starting Sept 1.

All 14 were appointed by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan.

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping, who was re-appointed as a board member in an ex-officio capacity from Nov 12 last year, is the board's 15th member.

Meanwhile, six members will step down from the board. They are: