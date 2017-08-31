6 new members appointed to board of Land Transport Authority

SINGAPORE - Six new members have joined the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) board, said the Ministry of Transport on Thursday (Aug 31).
The six are:
- Berita Harian editor Mohd Sa'at Abdul Rahman;
- Singapore Press Holdings' head of media strategy and analytics Fiona Chan Su-Min;
- DSO National Laboratories CEO Cheong Chee Hoo;
- Singapore Institute of Technology president Tan Thiam Soon;
- Allen & Gledhill LLP partner Edwin Tong;
- National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary Melvin Yong.
They will join eight returning members, including LTA chairman Alan Chan, for a three-year term starting Sept 1.
All 14 were appointed by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan.
LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping, who was re-appointed as a board member in an ex-officio capacity from Nov 12 last year, is the board's 15th member.
Meanwhile, six members will step down from the board. They are:
- Mr Alwi Abdil Aziz, sustainability advisor of Golden Veroleum Liberia and director/co-founder of Intuitif Technologies Pte Ltd;
- Mr Chong Keng Cheen, vice-president of Shell Lubricants APMESA, Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd;
- Mr Chua Chim Kang, Lianhe Wanbao editor and managing editor (Chinese radio) of SPH's Chinese Media Group;
- Ms Ellen Lee, a consultant at Belinda Ang Tang and Partners;
- Mr Patrick Tay, NTUC assistant secretary-general;
- Professor Yong Kwet Yew, vice-president (campus infrastructure) at the National University of Singapore.