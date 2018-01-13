16 public buses with protective screens to shield drivers begin 6-month trial

SINGAPORE - Sixteen public buses fitted with impact-resistant screens to protect bus drivers have started plying the roads from Saturday (Jan 13).

The protective screens are part of a six-month trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to better shield bus drivers from potential hijacks or assaults, said National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) executive secretary Melvin Yong.

On Friday night, Mr Yong posted several photos on Facebook of his visit to the Woodlands bus depot, where he also took a tour inside one of the buses.

He wrote that the measures come in the light of a heightened security threat here.

The four public bus operators - Go-Ahead Singapore, SBS Transit, SMRT Buses and Tower Transit - are involved in the pilot trial, he added.

Mr Yong had first raised the suggestion of installing protective screens on public buses in Parliament in November last year (2017).

In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said that LTA would be conducting a trial in early 2018 to test the effectiveness and feasibility of the protective screens.

Dr Lam said: "The trial will also allow LTA to gather feedback from commuters and other road users, as similar implementation elsewhere has attracted complaints like the blinding glare off the screens."

In his Facebook post, Mr Yong encouraged bus drivers and commuters to give their feedback and suggestions during the trial period.