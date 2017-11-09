Traffic policeman skids on oil, knocks into barriers

SINGAPORE - The traffic police officer pictured sitting on a road in a photo circulating online had skidded due to an oil spill and received minor injuries.

The officer was on a traffic police motorcycle, along Clementi Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road around noon on Wednesday (Nov 8), when he had an accident, the police told The Straits Times.

ST understands that the officer had skidded on his motorcycle due to an oil spill on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST that it received a call on the accident at 12.17pm and dispatched an ambulance.

The officer sustained minor injuries and refused to be taken to hospital.

Subsequently, SCDF dispatched a fire engine to help clear the oil leaks on the road, which covered an area of 1m by 3m.

It cleared the oil with a hose and chemical solvents.

A photo of the officer on the road, leaning against some fallen barricades, was posted on Facebook page Sure Boh Singapore on Wednesday.

The post said the accident occurred near the Singapore Institute of Management campus, and added: "Hope the traffic police officer is alright."

Police investigations are ongoing.