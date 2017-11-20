Town councils given top marks for lift performance in annual report card

SINGAPORE - In a year with a spate of lift breakdowns, all 16 town councils received top marks on their lift performance in an official report card for town councils.

Two town councils - Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) - however, did not do as well when it came to corporate governance.

The Ministry for National Development released the Town Council Management Report for the 2016 financial year on Monday (Nov 20).

To get a green rating for lift performance, each estate must have fewer than two breakdowns per month for every 10 lifts, and fewer than two in 100 lifts with a non-functioning Automatic Rescue Device (ARD).

MND said that this criteria was fulfilled, and that the lifts' Automatic Rescue Device failure rates were zero.

The annual report assesses town councils in five areas: estate cleanliness, estate maintenance, lift performance, management of arrears in service and conservancy charges, and corporate governance.

They receive green, amber or red scores, based on measurable objective criteria submitted by town councils and their auditors.

AHTC and AMKTC were the only two town councils that did not get a green banding for corporate governance.

AHTC received a "red" banding because of its late quarterly transfer to the sinking fund and a waiver of quotation that was not in accordance with requirements under the Town Council Financial Rules, among other things, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council was given an "amber" banding as it did not seek approval from the correct approving authority to waive quotations, as required under the financial rules.

This is the first report card for the town councils formed after the 2015 General Election.