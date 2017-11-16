Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike promotes city's global financial hub vision on Singapore visit

SINGAPORE - A vision for sustainability and establishing Tokyo as an international financial hub took centre stage in Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike's three-day visit to Singapore, which ends on Friday (Nov 17).

Speaking at a public lecture in the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy on Thursday, she said she intends to make the city "more appealing to international businesses", echoing plans she unveiled a year ago to re-crown Tokyo as Asia's financial hub.

Ms Koike is visiting Singapore as the 60th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, under a programme that invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits.

On Thursday, she also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, and was gifted an old cellphone in contribution to the Tokyo 2020 medal project. This initiative recycles gold, silver and bronze from old phones to produce medals for athletes at the upcoming Olympic Games.

During their closed-door visit, Ms Koike and PM Lee exchanged views on attracting financial companies, and making Tokyo a global financial hub, reported Japanese broadcaster NHK.

On the same day, Ms Koike spoke at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, where she touched on fostering a more conducive environment for foreign financial companies to enter Tokyo.

She added, in her lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School, that economic development must be sustainable as well.

Speaking on Singapore and Japan's partnership in the areas of economics, social infrastructure, and education, she said that Singapore and Tokyo have "many similar problems including a declining birthrate, an ageing population,and various environmental issues".

But she added: "By combining our knowledge and experience... I believe that Singapore and Tokyo can take the lead in resolving the problems that Asia faces."