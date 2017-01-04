Timetable shows best times to deposit money on 'auspicious' Li Chun on Feb 3

SINGAPORE - Don't be surprised to see Singaporeans queuing at banks and ATMs across the island come Feb 3.

In what has become the norm in recent years, a fengshui expert has released a timetable detailing the ideal times for people to bank in their money on the auspicious day of Li Chun.

There are some who believe that doing so will help boost one's wealth and increase luck during the Chinese New Year period, which kicks off on Jan 28 this year.



PHOTO: PROSPERWITHFENGSHUI.COM



Li Chun, as it is known on the Chinese calendar, marks the beginning of spring and was observed by farmers looking for a bountiful harvest in the past.

This year, the timetable by fengshui firm Chang Consultancy on its website even lists the two lucky colours - red or green - one should wear.

Those born in the Years of the Tiger, Rabbit, Monkey and Rooster, should be decked in something green, while the rest can settle for a red outfit.

There are also "very auspicious" and "auspicious" periods - those born in the Year of the Rooster, for instance, have between 7am and 10.59am to capitalise on their "very auspicious" period.

Li Chun fell on Feb 4 in 2015 and 2016, and was marked by long queues at banks and ATMs across Singapore.