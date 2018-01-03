Timetable for best times to deposit money on 'auspicious' Li Chun out early this year

SINGAPORE - The new year has barely started but already some sites have put out timetables for the best times to deposit money on the Chinese auspicious day of Li Chun.

The day, considered lucky, falls on Feb 4 this year, well before the first day of Chinese New Year on Feb 16.

According to the superstition, people who bank in their money at the appropriate timings according to their Chinese zodiac on Li Chun will enjoy a prosperous start to the year.

At least three such timetables have already been released. The tables show the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac and their corresponding auspicious or very auspicious times to bank in money.

The tables also advise when not to deposit money.

Every year, queues form at banks and ATMs across the island on Li Chun as people line up to put in their cash.

Li Chun means the establishing of Spring in Chinese, and was traditionally an important day for farmers in ancient China who would pray for a good harvest.