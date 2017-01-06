Tigerair flight bound for Singapore diverted to Ho Chi Minh

A TigerAir flight from Taipei to Singapore was diverted to Ho Chi Minh City on Jan 6, 2017 apparently due to engine problems.
chuimin@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A Tigerair flight from Taipei to Singapore was diverted to Ho Chi Minh on Friday (Jan 6) apparently due to engine problems, passengers told The Straits Times.

Flight TR2993 took off from Taipei at 1.55pm and was scheduled to land in Singapore at 6.55pm.

It landed in Tan Son Nhat International at 4.48pm, according to Internet flight tracking service FlightAware.

Passenger Mr Chua Heng Tiong, 54, said he was quite scared as the plane shook a lot at one point.

Pilot's announcement onboard TigerAir flight TR2993

They were then told that they would land in Ho Chi Minh.

Facebook user Tanya Wilson told ST that passengers detected a burning smell at the front of the aircraft.

Mr Chua, who is self-employed, sent a video of the pilot briefing passengers on the situation on the plane.

"They are going to have a very good look at the aeroplane before they allow it to fly again," the pilot says in the video.

"The idea is to get you back to Singapore as safely as possible," he added.

It is understood that the passengers are still waiting at the airport and cannot leave the transit lounge.

The Straits Times has reached out to Tigerair for comment.

