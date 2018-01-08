Heavy rains cause flash floods in eastern Singapore; cars on roads seen submerged in water

VIDEO: FIR
Vehicles on the flooded road at the junction of Upper Changi and Bedok North Ave 4.
Vehicles on the flooded road at the junction of Upper Changi and Bedok North Ave 4.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
A car being towed away at the junction of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Ave 4.
A car being towed away at the junction of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Ave 4.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Water levels reached ankle-high levels near Upper Changi Road.
Water levels reached ankle-high levels near Upper Changi Road.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Flooding in Bedok, in front of Changi Fire Station, caused by the heavy rain.
Flooding in Bedok, in front of Changi Fire Station, caused by the heavy rain.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/JUSTIN POWER
Vehicles on the flooded road at the junction of Upper Changi and Bedok North Ave 4.
Vehicles on the flooded road at the junction of Upper Changi and Bedok North Ave 4.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
People pushing a car on a flooded road on Jan 8.
People pushing a car on a flooded road on Jan 8.PHOTO: TWITTER/SYNCPOSITIVE
A photo taken from a dashboard camera of a vehicle, showing the flooded roads at Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Ave 4.
A photo taken from a dashboard camera of a vehicle, showing the flooded roads at Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Ave 4.PHOTO: RICKY NG
A bus passes through debris on a flooded road on Jan 8.
A bus passes through debris on a flooded road on Jan 8.PHOTO: TWITTER/SYNCPOSITIVE
A man crossing the flooded road at the junction of Upper Changi and Bedok North Ave 4.
A man crossing the flooded road at the junction of Upper Changi and Bedok North Ave 4.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Published
58 min ago
Transport Correspondent
adrianl@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of Singapore on Monday morning (Jan 8), causing flash floods in several areas.

Government agencies PUB and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reported flooding along Tampines Road, after Hougang Avenue 1 and towards Jalan Teliti; a city-bound stretch of New Upper Changi Road after Bedok Road; the junction of Bedok Road and Upper Changi Road East; the junction of Sim Aveune and Eunos Road 8; Jalan Nipah; and Arumugam Road. 

Water levels in several waterways, such as the Sungei Tongkang, Sungei Kallang and Bedok Canal were close to being full, with the PUB issuing "High Flood Risk" alerts for them.

Meanwhile, traffic accidents were also reported along the Pan Island Expressway, Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, Tampines Expressway, and Dunearn Road, according to the LTA's Traffic News Twitter feed.

The rainy conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the morning.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Twitter at 8.42am: "Heavy rain warning: Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas".

Videos and photos sent in by ST readers showed water levels reaching ankle-high levels near Upper Changi Road and a car stuck in flood water outside Paya Lebar MRT station.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore's forecast, rainy weather is expected in the first half of January, with rainfall expected to be above normal levels.

Flooding at Paya Lebar MRT station
Flooding at Macpherson on Jan 8
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals