Heavy rains cause flash floods in eastern Singapore; cars on roads seen submerged in water

SINGAPORE - Moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of Singapore on Monday morning (Jan 8), causing flash floods in several areas.

Government agencies PUB and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reported flooding along Tampines Road, after Hougang Avenue 1 and towards Jalan Teliti; a city-bound stretch of New Upper Changi Road after Bedok Road; the junction of Bedok Road and Upper Changi Road East; the junction of Sim Aveune and Eunos Road 8; Jalan Nipah; and Arumugam Road.

Water levels in several waterways, such as the Sungei Tongkang, Sungei Kallang and Bedok Canal were close to being full, with the PUB issuing "High Flood Risk" alerts for them.

Meanwhile, traffic accidents were also reported along the Pan Island Expressway, Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, Tampines Expressway, and Dunearn Road, according to the LTA's Traffic News Twitter feed.

The rainy conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the morning.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Twitter at 8.42am: "Heavy rain warning: Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas".

Videos and photos sent in by ST readers showed water levels reaching ankle-high levels near Upper Changi Road and a car stuck in flood water outside Paya Lebar MRT station.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore's forecast, rainy weather is expected in the first half of January, with rainfall expected to be above normal levels.