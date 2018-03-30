Thunderstorm wreaks damage to farms in Murai Farmway near Lim Chu Kang cemetery

SINGAPORE - Several farms in Murai Farmway, near the Lim Chu Kang cemetery, were severely damaged in a thunderstorm on Friday afternoon (March 30).

A 38-year-old worker at a vegetable farm was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

In a video sent by Straits Times reader Kenny Koh, 31, the zinc structures of local egg-farming giant Seng Choon Farm are seen razed to the ground after the strong winds.

Mr Koh, who works as an operations manager at a fish farm behind Seng Choon, told ST on Friday that the roof at the chicken farm had been blown away.

"The structures had collapsed. The area affected is at least the size of three football fields," he said, adding that he had taken the video at about 4.40pm while on the way to his workplace.

Other farms in the area were similarly affected, including Mr Koh's, who said that trees had fallen in the premises.

Mr Koh also noticed that road signs and trees along the stretch had fallen off.

Police told The Straits Times they were alerted to a case of an injured person at 2, Murai Farmway, at about 3.50pm.

The 38-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

ST understands that the worker at a vegetable farm had suffered injuries on his leg and abrasions on his body.

When The Straits Times visited at about 6.30pm, chickens were seen still trapped in the collapsed structures at a farm belonging to Chew's Group, though some were able to escape. Its owner declined to comment.

Several people were still working to clear up the debris in the affected area.

Graveyard worker Yusof Simen, 44, said he was shocked to see flying zinc from a chicken farm landing on Muslim graves more than 200m away. A worried-looking fish farmer Simon Wu, 55, said he does not know the extent of the damage to his farm. But he said he could not see the roof of his fish farm.