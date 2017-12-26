US holiday turns tragic for Singaporean family as 3 die, 1 hurt in Arizona highway accident

SINGAPORE - A holiday to the United States turned tragic for a Singaporean family of four after three were killed and one was injured in a traffic accident on Friday (Dec 22).

The family was travelling in a minivan when their vehicle crashed head-on with a sedan near the Grand Canyon, according to a spokesman for the Arizona state Department of Public Safety (DPS).

It was reported by Today newspaper that the survivor is Ms Justlyn Yeo Jing Hui, a first-year student at the Nanyang Technological University. Ms Yeo, who is from the university's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, is in stable condition.

A DPS spokesman said that nine other people were injured. A 70km section of the highway, State Route 64, was closed for several hours in both directions after the accident, according to tweets from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Straits Times understands that the Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco is assisting the family's relatives, who have flown to the US.

Another Singaporean also died in a traffic accident on Dec 11, with Shin Min Daily News identifying him as Mr Seow Kai Yuan.

In May this year, a Singaporean couple died in a crash on State Highway 1, about 40km south of Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island.